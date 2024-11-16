Jordan Participates In Cairo's Women's Economic Empowerment Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 16 (Petra) - The The Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW) participated in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Forum on "Women's Economic Empowerment in the Middle East and North Africa," which was held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.During the two-day event, Jordanian delegation, headed by the JNCW Secretary-General, Maha Ali, and Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adayleh, 8 Arab countries, including Jordan, launched the project to enhance financial inclusion for women's entrepreneurship and access to financing.According to the JNCW statement Saturday, Ali stressed Jordan's interest in the issue of women's economic empowerment, as a national priority at the level of policies, strategies and legislation, reflecting His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision, which was embodied in the Kingdom's paths of political and economic modernization and public sector modernization roadmap.Furthermore, she noted the importance of focusing on paths to empower women and enhance their active participation in public life, referring to the Kingdom's Women's Empowerment Strategy in the Economic Modernization Vision.This effort, she noted, featured several JNCW-run initiatives, aimed to increase women's economic participation by enabling legislation, launching a supportive workplace, and encouraging entrepreneurship among women.The National Women's Strategy for the years 2020-2025 addressed the issue of women's empowerment "comprehensively," making economic empowerment as one of the basics of women's active participation in various fields, primarily public, political and social life, she pointed out.One of the goals of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (2023-2028) aims to increase women's access to financial services and reduce the gender gap, which is one of the main challenges facing business owners, she said.Noting the Kingdom's progress made in global indicators, she said Jordan successfully improved its ranking in the World Bank Women Business and the Law Index Score by 12.5 points, in response to "important" reforms introduced to Jordan's Labor Law that eyed to achieve a friendly workplace, support women's work and encourage themto stay in the labor market.