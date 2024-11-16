Qatar Participates In Icao Symposium In Montreal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the 19th Symposium and on the Icao Traveller Identification Programme (TRIP), held in Montreal, Canada, at the invitation of the International Civil Organisation (ICAO).



The Acting Director of the Civil Aviation Authority, Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri, represented Qatar at the event.



In his closing address at the conference, Al Hajri emphasised the critical importance of traveler identification and management, underscoring the role of advanced technologies and technical solutions in enhancing the efficiency and seamlessness of travel. He also commended Icao's ongoing efforts to improve the global travel experience.



Furthermore, Al Hajri extended an invitation to all symposium participants to attend and actively engage in the upcoming Facilitation Conference, scheduled to take place in Doha from April 14-17, 2025.



Qatar continues to be a global leader in air transport and facilitation, contributing significantly to Icao's initiatives in these areas.

