Qatardebate, Paris Peace Forum Host Discussion On Youth And Global South

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarDebate Center, in collaboration with the Paris Peace Forum, organised a discussion session titled "The Role of Youth in strengthening South-to-South Cooperation" at the Chapsal Theater in Paris.

The session was part of the seventh edition of the Paris Peace Forum, an annual event aimed at fostering capacity-building and global coordination.

The session aligned with the forum's theme, focusing on the potential of strengthened partnerships between developing countries. It emphasised how such alliances can drive economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development without relying on traditional dependencies on developed nations.

Discussions centered on empowering youth to harness shared strengths and tackle challenges in the Global South. Participants explored strategies employed by the least developed countries to secure financial and technical resources and implement innovative solutions, aiming to create a fairer and more resilient Global South.

The session also delved into the critical role of partnerships among developing nations in addressing global challenges, highlighting the urgent need for effective international governance amidst global crises and geopolitical tensions. Enhancing youth collaboration across borders was presented as a key pathway to building a more balanced and inclusive global system.

Empowering Youth for a Resilient Future

Director of Programmes at QatarDebate, Abdulrahman Al Subaie highlighted the center's joint strategy with the Paris Peace Forum. He noted that the forum serves as a vital platform for promoting dialogue and providing opportunities for youth to actively engage in international cooperation.

In turn, Director of the 'México Evala Foundation', Mariana Campos lauded the session as a valuable opportunity to address shared challenges and explore creative solutions for the Global South. She expressed confidence in youth as agents of change, emphasizing their critical role in advancing human rights, gender equality, and digital transformation.

Youth are not just stakeholders but essential partners in building democratic governance structures that respond to both present and future challenges, she said.

Moderated by Hind Al Muftah from QatarDebate, the session reinforced the importance of engaging youth in shaping global policies and promoting their initiatives in a rapidly changing world. It also underscored the necessity of creating platforms for open dialogue to ensure that young voices contribute meaningfully to global solutions.

