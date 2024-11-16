Israel Launches Air Raids On Lebanon, Artillery Shell Hits UNIFIL Site

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Nov 16 (Petra) -- Israeli aircraft launched a series of raids Friday night targeting Baalbek and other southern towns, according to a Lebanese security source."Israeli jets struck a neighborhood at the southern entrance to Baalbek, the town of Al-Khader and the heights of the town of Janta on the eastern edge of the Lebanese mountain range near the border with Syria," the source told Petra's reporter in Beirut.Israeli aircraft also raided Nabatieh and Arnoun in South Lebanon, where injuries were reported, it said.The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) also said an artillery shell struck its western headquarters in Shama', but did not explode.In a statement, the peacekeeping force reminded the parties to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property, adding that the deliberate targeting of peacekeepers is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.