Aliya And Nida Left Out As Fatima And Muneeba Get Elevation In PCB Central Contracts

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran all-rounders Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar have been left out, while captain Fatima Sana and wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali have been elevated to the top category in the 16-member list of PCB's centrally contracted women players.

Last year, 20 players were awarded central contracts for a two-year period. But for this annual retainer period, effective from July 1, 2024, 16 players have been given the contracts, though the amount of the retainers hasn't been mentioned.

While Fatima and Muneeba have been elevated to Category A, left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has moved up to Category B. Gull Feroza, Rameen Shamim, and Tasmia Rubab have been handed a place in the central contracts list. Tasmia has earned a PCB central contract for the first time, while Rameen and Gull have returned to the list for the first time since 2018 and 2022-23, respectively.

Apart from Aliya and Nida, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Sidra Nawaz have not been included in the central contracts list. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said these players will remain available for selection, as they shift focus towards developing the next generation of cricketers in alignment with the ICC Women's Future Tours Programme 2025-29.

“The 2024-25 central contracts reflect our forward-looking strategy as we prepare for the new ICC Women's Future Tours Programme. By further investing in established players through significantly enhanced retainers and offering clear pathways to the emerging cricketer, we aim to strike a balance between nurturing future stars and sustaining competitiveness at the highest level.”

“Women's cricket is a cornerstone of our broader development strategy. The PCB is committed to providing our women cricketers with resources, opportunities and support they need to excel. These contracts not only incentivise current players but also inspire the next generation to dream big and push the boundaries of what they can achieve.

“Our vision is clear: to build a stronger and more competitive Pakistan women's team that can consistently challenge on the global stage and proudly represent the nation in upcoming ICC events,” said Sumair Ahmad Syed, PCB Chief Operating Officer.

The exclusion of Aliya and Nida from the list brought out a strong opinion from former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir.“How can Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz not find a place in the contracts when a 50 Over qualifier is coming up in feb and potential 50 over World Cup in Oct next year? Extremely disappointed but not surprised at all. The decisions are being taken by people with limited knowledge of the women's game,” she wrote on 'X'.

List of centrally contracted players:

Category A – Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin

Category B – Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal

Category C – Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail

Category D – Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani