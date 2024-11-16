EU Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack That Killed 12 Medics In E. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Friday strongly condemned an Israeli air strike that killed 12 medics near the eastern city of Baablek.

Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, said on X site that on workers in medical care and at installations are a dangerous breach of the international humanitarian law, stressing that the protection of medical teams in regions of conflicts is a non-negotiable issue.

Regardless whether the strike was reckless or perpetrated, it was a flagrant attack on human dignity and blatant breach of basic human rights, Borrel said.

Lebanese authorities on Thursday declared that 12 members of the civil defense were killed in an Israeli occupation attack on their building in Doros, near Baalbek. (end)

