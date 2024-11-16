EU Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack That Killed 12 Medics In E. Lebanon
Date
11/16/2024 2:17:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Friday strongly condemned an Israeli Occupation air strike that killed 12 medics near the eastern city of Baablek.
Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, said on X site that attacks on workers in medical care and at health installations are a dangerous breach of the international humanitarian law, stressing that the protection of medical teams in regions of conflicts is a non-negotiable issue.
Regardless whether the strike was reckless or perpetrated, it was a flagrant attack on human dignity and blatant breach of basic human rights, Borrel said.
Lebanese authorities on Thursday declared that 12 members of the civil defense were killed in an Israeli occupation attack on their building in Doros, near Baalbek. (end)
arn
MENAFN16112024000071011013ID1108892320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.