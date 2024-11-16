Snowfall In Gulmarg, Gurez Rains Lash Kashmir Plains
Date
11/16/2024 2:07:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Gulmarg, a tourist destination in Kashmir popular for skiing, received the season's first snowfall on Saturday, while rains lashed the plains, officials said.
The snowfall began early in the morning and continued intermittently, blanketing the meadows of the destination with about an inch of snow, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Several other areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including Gurez in Bandipora district, Machil in Kupwara, Mughal Road in Shopian, and other locations, also recorded fresh snowfall, the officials added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, many parts of the plains, including Srinagar, experienced rainfall, they said.
The meteorological department said the weather is expected to improve by the afternoon.
Read Also
Rain, Snow Likely in Kashmir in Next 24 Hours
Upper Areas Of Kashmir See Light Snowfall
According to the Met office, the weather will remain generally dry from November 17 to 23 and on November 24, light rain or light snow is likely at isolated places in the higher reaches.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN16112024000215011059ID1108892251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.