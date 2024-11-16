Upper Areas Of Kashmir See Light Snowfall
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A few areas in the upper areas of Kashmir experienced light snowfall on Friday while some places in the plains received trace amounts of rain, officials said here.
They said Razdan Top, which connects Bandipora with the frontier Gurez sector, was covered with a thin layer of snow, resulting in the temporary closure of the pass for traffic.
According to the officials, Razdan Top and some other areas in the higher reaches of the Valley experienced fresh snowfall on Friday morning.
The meteorological department has said that the weather will remain generally cloudy with a possibility of light rain or snow at many places in the higher reaches of Kashmir and a few places in Jammu till Saturday morning.
The weather will improve from the afternoon on Saturday, it said.
From November 17-23, the weather will remain generally dry, and on November 24, there are chances of light rain or light snow in the higher reaches at isolated places, the Met office said.
