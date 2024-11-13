Bell Textron Selects Integris Composites As Armor Supplier For U.S. Army's Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integris Composites , the global leader in armor protection for the world's elite military units has been selected by Bell Textron Inc. , a Textron Inc. company, as a supplier of armor systems for the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA).

This tiltrotor aircraft is the U.S. Army's selected platform for its FLRAA weapons system . It will provide advanced capability well beyond that of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with increased speed, range and payloads.

"We are grateful to be selected by Bell," said Andrew Bonham, president of Integris Composites, Inc., the U.S. component of Integris Composites ─ which last year became the new name for TenCate Advanced Armour, continuing a quarter-century legacy as a resource for form, safety, dependability and survivability.

"All of us at Integris are extremely proud to be part of the team behind this innovative rotorcraft that is ushering in what will become the U.S. Army's new long-range assault aircraft ensuring our nation's warfighters have the decisive edge in any theater where they are operating," Bonham continued.

"We are pleased to include Integris Composites on the team for its protective armor capabilities for the FLRAA," said Ryan Ehinger, senior vice president and program director for FLRAA, Bell. "Bell and the FLRAA team are committed to delivering not just more speed and range to our soldiers, but more survivability and reliability as well," Ehinger stated.

A Storied Legacy

"Integris becomes a part of the latest chapter in the storied legacy of utility aircraft, a lineage that traces its roots back to the iconic Vietnam-era 'Huey' (UH-1 Iroquois) and the present-day UH-60 Black Hawk, which has faithfully served as the Army's Utility Tactical Transport Aircraft (UTTAS) since 1979," said David Cordova, chief commercial officer for Integris, Inc.

"FLRAA is a marvel of engineering that promises to redefine the boundaries of speed, agility, operational versatility/survivability," Cordova observed.

Advanced Armor from Integris on Land, Water and in the Air

"This is the latest armor contract for Integris in the airborne segment," added Bonham. "It's an exceptional achievement for both the Integris organization as well as commercial partners, such as the team at QinetiQ Group plc ."

Cordova said Integris is supporting several other aerospace companies. "We provide armored kits such as the H-125, MH-139 as well as the C-130J this last one, in partnership with QinetiQ. But Integris is also providing high-performance, lightweight, fit-for-purpose composite military armor on the ground and in the water as well as in the air," said Cordova.

Integris is an engineering company and the manufacturer of composite armor for land vehicles, aircraft, naval craft, protection housing for optronics and other sensitive technology and personal protection gear. For more information go to:

