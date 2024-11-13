Media reports Melania Trump refusing to meet Jill Biden

(MENAFN) Melania has declined an invitation to meet First Lady Jill Biden at the White House, reportedly due to her resentment over the FBI's 2022 raid on the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago residence. According to sources close to Melania, she is refusing to attend the scheduled meeting because she believes the Bidens authorized the FBI's intrusive search of her personal belongings, including her underwear drawer, calling the Bidens “disgusting.”



The invitation from Joe Biden to the Trumps was seen as a symbolic gesture to demonstrate the peaceful transition of power following Trump's election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. However, CNN suggested Melania's refusal might also be due to a "scheduling conflict" tied to the release of her memoir, citing anonymous sources.



The White House meeting, traditionally a moment of unity between outgoing and incoming first families, follows a contentious 2020 election where Republicans, including Trump, have claimed widespread voter fraud, a charge Democrats have strongly rejected. The Bidens' invitation to the Trumps comes after Trump's victory in the recent election, securing 312 electoral votes and regaining control of the Senate.

