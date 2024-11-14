عربي


Amir Issues Decision Appointing Chief Of Staff

Amir Issues Decision Appointing Chief Of Staff


11/14/2024 2:20:01 AM

QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Thursday Amiri Decision No. (77) of 2024, appointing HE Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Mannai as Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces.

The decision is effective starting from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.


The Peninsula

