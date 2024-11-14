Lulu Mall Al Khor Wins Award For Sustainability Excellence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Mall Al Khor has been awarded the prestigious Silver Award (NOI Enhancement) for Sustainability Excellence in Optimization at the MECS+R Award 2024, organised by the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R).

The accolade was jointly presented by Dr. Younis Al Mulla, Chairman of MECS+R, and David Macadam, CEO of MECS+R, during the award ceremony held at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Lulu Mall's recognition as the Silver Winner in the Sustainability Excellence category, particularly for its outstanding achievements in energy optimisation underscores its commitment to implementing sustainable practices that reduce its environmental issues while improving its financial performance.

This prestigious award marks a significant milestone for Al Khor Mall as it continues to elevate its standards of operation, sustainability, and customer experience in the competitive retail landscape of the Middle East.

As the first premium shopping destination of its kind in Al Khor's rural heart, Lulu Mall Al Khor emphasises sustainability and energy efficiency. It features an international standard Lulu Hypermarket, cinemas, amusement zones, a food court, restaurants, cafes, and over 100 global brands. Blending Arabic architecture with ample parking, it caters to the leisure and shopping needs of locals and expatriates alike.

Lulu Mall Al Khor exemplifies sustainable retail, integrating energy optimization, waste management, plastic-free initiatives, and digitisation. Through advanced eco-friendly practices and participation in Earth Hour, the mall actively promotes environmental stewardship, setting a benchmark for sustainability in the retail industry.

Lulu Mall's journey to achieving sustainability excellence is rooted in its collaboration with Honeywell, a global leader in energy management solutions.

The mall deployed the Honeywell Forge Energy Optimisation system, a cloud-based platform designed to monitor and optimise energy consumption in real time. By analysing data from weather patterns, occupancy levels, and operational conditions, the system autonomously adjusts chiller temperatures, fan speeds, and other HVAC settings to maintain peak energy efficiency.

This initiative has resulted in impressive results for Lulu Mall Al Khor. Over an 18-month period, the mall achieved an average of 15% savings on HVAC energy consumption, reducing its energy expenses significantly. In 2019, before these optimisations were implemented, the mall's energy costs amounted to $1.28m. For the period of August 2023 to July 2024, the mall successfully lowered its energy costs to $1.17m, realizing savings of $110,000.