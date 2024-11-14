Qatar National Library Explores History Of Ancient Moroccan Libraries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The history of ancient Moroccan libraries was the focus of a study day organized by Qatar National Library (QNL) as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture celebrations. Titled“The Ancient Libraries of Morocco: From Preserving Manuscripts to Beacons of Knowledge,” the event traced the founding and evolution of Moroccan libraries, highlighting the key role they played in facilitating knowledge exchange both locally and overseas.

The study day brought together Dr. Al-Khayali Abdelmajid, Head of Human Resources, Finance, and Scientific Research at the Hassania Library in Rabat, along with Dr. Mustafa Al Tubi, Head of the Research Team on Moroccan Manuscript Heritage at Ibn Zohr University, and Abdelfattah Boukchouf, Director of the Qaraouiyine Library in Fez.

Participants discussed how ancient libraries facilitated the circulation of texts within intellectual circles, serving as communication bridges between the local community and scientific institutions overseas. The discussions also touched on the future role of libraries in an increasingly digital world, reflecting on the challenges and successes that Moroccan institutions have experienced throughout their history.

Dr. Moez Dridi, Senior Archivist at QNL, who moderated the study day, said the event demonstrates the Library's commitment to promoting Arab heritage and providing insights into the history of the region.“Today's event reflects our belief in the importance of preserving our collective Arab heritage and shedding light on the key role that libraries across the region played in disseminating knowledge and bringing people together,” he noted.

The study day is the latest in a series of initiatives that celebrate the shared history, values and heritage of Qatar and Morocco. Qatar Museums' Years of Culture initiative is an annual cultural exchange that strengthens Qatar's ties with nations worldwide through long-term cultural partnerships. Qatar National Library kicked off its annual Years of Culture celebrations in September and is planning a series of events in the coming weeks, ranging from reading circles to lectures, workshops and exhibitions on the history and traditions of Morocco.