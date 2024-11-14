Amir Heads To Turkiye

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country Thursday morning, heading to the capital Ankara on a working visit to the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, during which he will co-chair, with His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.



