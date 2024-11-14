Amir Heads To Turkiye

Date
11/14/2024 2:20:00 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country Thursday morning, heading to the capital Ankara on a working visit to the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, during which he will co-chair, with His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.
MENAFN14112024000063011010ID1108884770
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.