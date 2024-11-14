Italian leader denounces Elon Musk for intervening in nation’s internal affairs

(MENAFN) Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella responded firmly on Wednesday to Elon Musk’s controversial comments regarding Italian judges, reinforcing the country’s and its ability to manage its own affairs. Musk, the world’s wealthiest man and a key figure in the incoming US administration under President-elect Donald Trump, criticized a Roman court’s decision to block the detention of a second batch of migrants in an Albanian detention center. Musk expressed his disapproval on the social media platform X, which he owns, stating, “These judges need to go.”



Musk’s remarks sparked a polarized reaction in Italian politics. His comments found support from the far-right factions within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government, while they were condemned by the center-left opposition, who considered them an “unacceptable interference” in Italy’s judicial independence. President Mattarella, in his brief statement, underscored that Italy is a "great democratic country" that is fully capable of managing its affairs in accordance with its Constitution. He further emphasized that anyone, especially individuals poised to assume important government roles in allied countries, must respect Italy’s sovereignty and refrain from issuing unsolicited directives.



The Italian national magistrates' association also expressed strong dismay at Musk’s remarks, accusing him of undermining the independence of the judiciary and the sovereignty of the Italian state. Alessandra Maddalena, the association's vice president, remarked that Musk's intervention was no longer a matter of judicial independence, but rather a direct challenge to Italy’s national sovereignty.



The controversy arose after a Rome court suspended the detention of migrants sent from Italy to Albania for processing. This decision, which was made on Monday, was part of Italy’s ongoing efforts to manage migrant flows and detention practices, a matter that has become a point of tension within both domestic and international discussions.

