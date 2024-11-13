Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. secures over USD532.4M in sales

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. (NHC) made a significant impact on the opening day of Cityscape Global 2024, securing over SR2 billion (USD532.4 million) in sales. The company showcased its latest real estate developments through a striking booth that highlighted innovative architectural designs, smart housing solutions, and advanced technologies focused on improving regulation.



As part of its participation, NHC revealed three major new projects aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to promote sustainable urban development. The first announcement was the Khuzam Boulevard in Riyadh, which will become the longest commercial boulevard in the Kingdom, stretching 3.5 km. This development is envisioned as a top-tier entertainment and retail destination, enhancing the quality of life in Riyadh with a mix of leisure, retail, and dining experiences.



In Jeddah, NHC introduced the Jawhara Oasis project, a mixed-use development spanning over 94,000 square meters for office spaces, in addition to 15,000 square meters for hotel accommodations. This development will feature a range of amenities, including sports and entertainment centers, shopping complexes, and more, creating a dynamic environment that blends business and leisure.



These projects underscore NHC’s commitment to contributing to Saudi Arabia’s vision of urban growth and development, further establishing the company’s role in shaping the future of the country’s real estate landscape.

