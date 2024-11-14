US Defense Secretary, Ukrainian counterpart talk over ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin and Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to the US Defense Department. During the conversation, they covered critical topics such as "battlefield dynamics" and provided an update on the US security assistance being offered to Ukraine. The call comes amid ongoing military tensions and evolving developments on the ground.



One of the key points of discussion was the involvement of North Korean in the conflict, with US officials noting that their entry into the war represents a "significant" escalation. This development is seen as a worrying sign of the increasing internationalization of the conflict, further complicating efforts to bring about a resolution.



During the call, Austin reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to providing accelerated security aid to Ukraine. He also highlighted the "unprecedented scope and pace" of US efforts to deliver critical military capabilities to Kyiv, ensuring the country has the resources needed to continue its resistance against Moscow. This reflects the US's ongoing support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's continued aggression.



However, the timing of this support is increasingly uncertain, as President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on January 6. Trump, who has been broadly seen as pro-Russian, has suggested that he might scale back or even cut off aid to Ukraine in favor of seeking a swift resolution to the war. This raises concerns within the Biden administration and among Ukrainian officials about the future of US assistance.

MENAFN14112024000045015839ID1108884754