Republican Party secures majority in US House of Representatives

(MENAFN) The Party has secured a majority in the US House of Representatives, according to reports from a US news agency on Wednesday. With this victory, the Republicans have gained control of both chambers of Congress, as well as the White House. This significant shift follows the November 5 elections, marking a crucial moment for the party as they now hold the necessary majority of votes in the House of Representatives, which has 435 seats. The Republicans will need at least 218 votes to maintain their control of the chamber, a threshold they have successfully met.



In addition to taking the House, the Republicans also emerged victorious in the Senate, securing a majority with at least 52 seats compared to the Democrats' 48. This Senate win ensures that the Republican Party has the legislative power needed to influence decisions and pass laws in both chambers of Congress, giving them a significant advantage over their Democratic counterparts in the upcoming legislative sessions.



The broader political shift also includes the victory of President-elect Donald Trump, who triumphed in the presidential election with 312 electoral votes, surpassing the required 270 votes to claim the presidency. Trump’s win marks his second nonconsecutive term in office, further solidifying his political influence. This victory comes after a highly contested race, where he faced Vice President Kamala Harris as his Democratic opponent.



Donald Trump is set to be sworn into office on January 20, 2025, for a four-year term, officially beginning his second term as President of the United States. This upcoming inauguration will bring a new chapter in US politics, as Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress prepare to implement their legislative priorities and policies for the next presidential term.

MENAFN14112024000045015839ID1108884765