Al Khulaifi Meets UN Reconstruction Coordinator For Gaza
Date
11/14/2024 2:20:00 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with United Nations Undersecretary-General and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, H E Sigrid Kaa, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the challenges to humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip. Al Khulaifi stressed the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities towards the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
