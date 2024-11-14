Russia aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2060

(MENAFN) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Wednesday that Russia aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. In his speech at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Mishustin outlined the country's strategy, which focuses on enhancing energy efficiency, expanding electric transport, and implementing modern solutions in agriculture and forestry. This ambitious target reflects Russia's commitment to addressing global climate change while ensuring sustainable development.



Mishustin emphasized that under President Vladimir Putin's leadership, Russia has been actively participating in international efforts to combat climate change. He highlighted that Russia has successfully reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50 percent compared to levels seen in the 1990s. This achievement underscores the progress Russia has made in aligning with global environmental goals, although its reliance on fossil fuels remains a point of concern for some environmental advocates.



Regarding Russia's energy mix, Mishustin stated that 85 percent of the country’s energy comes from clean and low-emission sources, primarily gas, nuclear energy, and renewable sources. He also pointed out that Russia is focusing on advancing its technologies and increasing production capacities to decarbonize its industries, aligning with global trends in energy transition.



Mishustin reiterated President Putin's stance on climate action, emphasizing Russia's commitment to international cooperation. He outlined Moscow's four key priorities, including the need for a collective agreement on climate financing that supports the interests of developing countries. Additionally, Mishustin stressed that the transition to low-emission energy should not hinder the development of low-income nations, and he cautioned against using global warming as a pretext for unfair competition or discriminatory practices.

