Doha Hosts Meeting Of GCC Undersecretaries Of Ministries Of Interior

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Their Excellencies Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries held a meeting in Doha yesterday, chaired by Undersecretary of the of Interior H E Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi, in preparation for the 41st meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies, the GCC Ministers of Interior.

In his opening remarks, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior underscored the importance of this meeting given the challenges faced by the world, highlighting that it represents an important opportunity to proceed with sharing visions and expertise, in pursuit of crystallizing a clear-eyed future vision to address the current security challenges and unify efforts and positions pertaining to security issues of shared concern.

He underlined that the security cooperation journey between the GCC states has proven its strength and evolution, until became a role model in the joint security action, highlighting that this journey achieved successes and milestones that contribute to enhancing security and stability of the GCC states.

For his part, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Battal, highlighted the importance of this meeting that epitomizes the spirit of fraternity to surmount security challenges and deepen the security and stability system to provide a secure life for citizens, residents and visitors of GCC states.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Interior of the sisterly State of Kuwait, H E Maj. Gen. Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, noted the significance of the meeting to discuss security matters and the recommendations of the specialized committees that foster the efficiency of security agencies, as well as their ability to combat crimes in general, and the emerging crimes, in particular, such as cybercrime, fraud, and drug-related offenses.

Attended by GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Security Affairs, H E Brig. Hamad Ajlan Al Amimi, the meeting discussed myriad topics on the agenda pertaining to reinforcing the joint Gulf security cooperation and reaching constructive and productive recommendations to be further submitted to Their Highnesses and Excellencies, the GCC Ministers of Interior.