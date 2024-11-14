British Embassy Doha Celebrates King Charles III's Birthday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: British Embassy Doha yesterday celebrated King Charles III's birthday, highlighting the strong partnership between Qatar and the UK. Guests of honour in attendance were of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and Director of the Protocol Department at the of Foreign Affairs H E Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro.

The Embassy also hosted senior Qatari figures from business, and sport, the Corps and other key members of the local community.

Addressing the gathering, the British Ambassador to Qatar, H E Neerav Patel highlighted the significance of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's upcoming visit to the UK.

“This is an important moment. The first state visit for His Highness since coming to power, the first state visit for this new British government, and the first state visit for an Arab leader in the reign of His Majesty the King. It will be special,” he said.

The Ambassador added,“We hope to start a new chapter in our shared story. Our leaders will celebrate our shared accomplishments, and they will set out their vision for our future together.”

Referring to the bilateral relations between Qatar and the UK, Ambassador Patel said both countries share strong ties in several areas including defence, trade, investment, education and culture. He emphasized working with Qatar on foreign policy to address regional crises, particularly in Gaza.“But then, far beyond the bilateral agenda, my focus has also been on partnering with Qatar on foreign policy, in particular the regional crisis and ending the suffering and instability in Gaza and across the Middle East. It has to stop,” he said.

“We want to see a ceasefire that allows us to start the path to stability, and that must, of course, be based on a two-state solution based on internationally agreed parameters. The UK strongly welcomes and supports the Government of Qatar's dedication, its perseverance, and its commitment to peace. We will continue to be your partner across political, humanitarian, and development files globally,” said Ambassador Patel.

The reception also offered guests a taste of British culture, traditions and heritage; and it showcased a variety of British made cars.