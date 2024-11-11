CI Capital Opens Subscription For Egypt's First Sector-Focused Equity Fund

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) CI Capital Asset Management has announced that subscriptions to the CI Assets Management Sector Fund, Egypt's first multi-sector equity fund, will open Monday, for a two-month subscription period.

The fund targets investments in equities of companies listed on the Egyptian Exchange, with each issue focusing on a specific sector. This pioneering launch in the Egyptian caters to investors looking to allocate capital in a particular sector, allowing them to diversify across various stocks.

The fund includes five sector-specific issues, each addressing a distinct area of Egypt's economy.“CI Real Estate and Construction” targets stocks within the real estate sector and related industries such as construction, building materials, cables, and contracting. Another issue,“CI Technology and Communications,” focuses on companies in information technology, fintech, and telecommunications, while the“CI Export” issue includes companies generating a significant portion of revenue from exports, whether in goods or services or foreign currency.

Additionally, the“CI Consumer” issue encompasses companies involved in essential consumer goods, such as food, medicine, and healthcare, and“CI Finance and Digital Payments” covers financial institutions, banks, investment banks, finance companies, and digital payment services.

The launch of this new fund is part of CI Capital's broader strategy to introduce innovative investment solutions tailored to the growing needs of institutional and individual investors within Egypt and abroad.

Amr Aboul Enein, CEO and Managing Director of CI Capital Asset Management, stated that the new sectoral fund provides investors with greater choice and aligns with the company's strategy to expand its portfolio of investment products. This strategy also reinforces CI Capital's market leadership in terms of assets under management, fund and portfolio diversity, and its commitment to offering a comprehensive range of products to clients.

Aboul Enein added that the company aims to attract new investors to the Egyptian stock exchange, building on the success of funds such as“Misr Equity” and“Misr Shariah Equity.” CI Capital was the first in Egypt to introduce index-tracking investment products, and it plans to launch additional investment products shortly.





CI Capital Asset Management is the largest asset manager in the Egyptian market by number of funds, portfolios managed, and assets under management, reaching approximately EGP 7bn– the highest in Egypt. The company has been ranked among the top 30 asset managers in the Middle East and has received awards as the best asset manager in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa from several international financial institutions specializing in fund and portfolio management.