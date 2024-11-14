21 Crore Indians-Quarter Of Global Cases-Had Diabetes In 2022, Finds Lancet Study

(MENAFN- Live Mint) About 82.8 crore people are estimated to be living with in 2022 globally, according to an analysis published in the Lancet journal.

India's share is over a quarter, which is about 21.2 crore people living with diabetes in 2022, the study said. Another 14.8 crore were in China, while 4.2 crore lived in the US, 3.6 crore in Pakistan and 2.2 crore in Brazil, the researchers found in the study published on the eve of World Diabetes Day observed every year on November 14, PTI reported.

that the global rate of diabetes (type 1 and 2 combined) in adults doubled from approximately 7 per cent to about 14 per cent between 1990 to 2022.

The number, 82.8 crore, is over four times the number of people living with the disease in 1990, with the largest increase in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), researchers associated with the Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) said.

NCD-RisC is a global network of over 1,500 researchers and practitioners coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO). It provides information on risk factors for non-communicable diseases across countries.

The study also found that almost one third of the 44.5 crore adults (13.3 crore) with untreated diabetes lived in India in 2022.

"Our findings suggest there is an increasing share of people with diabetes, especially with untreated diabetes, living in low- and middle-income countries," said author Jean Claude Mbanya, University of Yaounde 1, Cameroon.