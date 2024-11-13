Age Concern Hampshire Launches Christmas Campaign:“Let's Spread Cheer Into The New Year”

(MENAFN- Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire is excited to announce the launch of their festive campaign,“Let's Spread Cheer into the New Year”. This campaign highlights the vital role the charity's services have played in not only helping older people feel supported, valued, and connected, but also in bringing much-needed cheer and positivity into their lives, as well as the lives of their families and carers.

The key focus of this year's campaign is to rally support from the public and corporate partners to ensure that the charity can continue its mission into 2025 and beyond. Donations raised through the campaign will enable Age Concern Hampshire to carry on offering these vital services, bringing much-needed cheer to even more older people in the year ahead.

Through images and highlights from the past year, the campaign will showcase how essential Age Concern Hampshire services are in delivering vital support and spreading cheer to older people at a time of the year when older people can feel particularly isolated.

Age Concern Hampshire's services, include dementia support at their Care & Wellbeing Centres, support leaving hospital with the Hospital to Home Service, various social groups, and other community initiatives.

Hannah Park, Head of Operations at Age Concern Hampshire said.“Our services are crucial in ensuring older people feel supported and valued throughout the year. With the help of public and corporate donations, we can continue to bring joy and comfort into their lives, not only this Christmas but into 2025 as well.”

Age Concern Hampshire is calling on individuals, businesses, and organisations to support the“Let's Spread Cheer into the New Year” campaign by donating through their JustGiving page. The charity is also open to taking on local sponsors for the campaign. Every contribution will directly support the charity's services, enabling them to continue offering care, companionship, and support to older people in need. Donate via Age Concern Hampshire's JustGiving page: or contact the Fundraising team to discuss sponsorship at ...

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at our Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via our Information Hub, Foot care clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services, and a variety of other activities.

