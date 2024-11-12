Action Against KTR After Governor’S Nod: Revanth Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy has said that action would be initiated against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao in the Formula E race case once Governor Jishnu Dev Varma gives his approval.

He told persons in Delhi on Tuesday that Rama Rao visited Delhi to save himself in the case.

He remarked that this was exposing the secret understanding between BRS and BJP.

Claiming that the during BRS rule was now getting exposed, he said instead of answering the questions, KTR was resorting to counterattack.

The Congress government had last month sought the Governor's permission to prosecute Rama Rao over alleged irregularities in the funding of the Formula E race.

Revanth Reddy dismissed the allegations made by KTR against him in an alleged AMRUT scam.“Not all persons who are named Reddys are my relatives,” said the Chief Minister on the BRS leader's allegation that a company tied to his brother-in-law Srujan Reddy was awarded Rs.1,137 crore tender under AMRUT despite the company's lack of necessary qualifications.

The Chief Minister said that Srujan Reddy is the son-in-law of former BRS MLA Upender Reddy and claimed that during BRS rule works worth thousands of crores were given to Srujan Reddy. He said Upender Reddy himself has denied corruption in AMRUT tenders.

Revanth Reddy said that if KTR wants to approach the court over AMRUT tenders, he is free to do so.

KTR had made the allegations at a news conference in the national capital earlier in the day. He along with BRS MPs met the Union Minister for Urban Development Manohar Lal Khatter and submitted a representation demanding an inquiry and the cancellation of AMRUT tenders.

Revanth Reddy asked why KTR met leaders of the BJP to give representations when he and his party had vowed to finish off the corrupt BJP.

He also alleged that BRS was supporting the BJP in the Maharashtra elections.