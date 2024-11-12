Pause Studio Opens First Franchise Location, Kicking Off National Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pause Studio is proud to announce the opening of its first franchise location in Newport Beach, California. This marks the beginning of a nationwide expansion that will bring Pause Studio's innovative wellness and holistic services to communities across the country. "We are extremely excited to open our first franchise studio with Jessica and Reegan Super in Newport Beach, CA," said Co-Founder Jeff Ono . The new location officially opened its doors on October 26, 2024, offering a full suite of services designed for total mind-body rejuvenation.

Pause Studio's expansion is fueled by rising consumer demand for holistic wellness services. With a range of modalities, including Cryotherapy, Float Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Contrast Therapy (Sauna + Cold Plunge), LED Light Therapy, IV Drips, and Compression Therapy, each studio allows for a complete wellness experience. With all these services under one roof, Pause is the ideal place for individuals looking to recover, relax, and reset.

A Vision of Growth At its core, Pause Studio is redefining our approach to wellness. By combining cutting-edge technologies with age old healing principals, Pause offers a unique experience that resonates with today's wellness-conscious consumer. Each location is intentionally designed to transport guests into their own private sanctuary, a place to escape from the stresses of daily life and focus on their overall well-being.

With nearly 100 franchise licenses sold and 35 new locations set to open in 2025, Pause Studio is entering a significant growth phase. "After 24 months of building a world-class team and supporting infrastructure for our franchise partners, this is a huge milestone, and we couldn't be more proud of the progress we've made. Our mission has always been to make wellness accessible to everyone, and this expansion marks the next phase in bringing that vision to life." said co-founder, John Klein.

Pause Studio continues its growth, opening two more franchise locations in November 2024. Owners Lisa and Evan Benson are gearing up to open their first studio, Pause East Cobb, in Avenue East Cobb located outside of Marietta, Georgia. Following them is father-son duo Mike and Zach Bailey. They are set to open their first studio, Pause Green Hills, with plans to develop multiple locations across Nashville, Tennessee.

Strategic Partnerships in Focus In addition to expanding its physical presence, Pause Studio is enhancing its offerings through partnerships with leading wellness brands. Confirmed partnerships include Prenuvo, a health screening company that specializes in preventative care through cutting-edge imaging technology, and Hyperice, a global leader in recovery and movement optimization technologies.

"Partnerships like these are key to our growth" said Jeff Ono. "We are aligning with brands that share our commitment to improving lives through preventative methods. We are committed to these collaborations as they further enhance the Pause value proposition and continue our dedication to being the thought and innovation leader in the wellness space."

More partnerships are in the works, with a focus on aligning with brands that share Pause Studio's mission of improving lives through self-care and science-backed wellness solutions.

About Pause Studio

Pause is a leading wellness studio with a passion for well-being and a commitment to providing exceptional holistic services, Pause offers a diverse range of experiential offerings. Whether it's an other-worldly float, the detox of an infrared sauna, or a replenishing vitamin-packed IV drip, Pause gives you everything you need so you can be everything you're meant to be. Pause has 6 studios in California with more to come across the county. To learn more, visit pausestudio .

