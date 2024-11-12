Cordatus Capital Announces Partnership With Titan Ready Mix

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Titan Ready Mix ("Titan"). Titan is a leading ready-mix concrete supplier in the DFW market. Titan takes pride in delivering best-in-class service and reliability to its customers across end markets.

Cordatus is excited to partner with Danny Paterson, Jeremy Briggs and the Titan Team to accelerate their expansion strategy throughout the broader DFW Metroplex. Danny and Jeremy remain in their leadership roles and continue to be in Titan.

Titan currently operates plants in Cresson, Springtown and its recently opened facility in Venus. The Team will continue to pursue greenfield expansion while also considering complementary acquisition opportunities in the North Texas market.

Titan's CEO, Danny Paterson, commented, "We at Titan Ready Mix are thrilled to partner with Cordatus. Their dedication to customer satisfaction, top-notch service, and high-quality concrete aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we're excited to expand our reach throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and across North Texas. At the core of this strategy are the incredible Titan employees, who thrive in our private company environment that fosters a family-oriented culture and makes Titan a great place to work."

Kevin Lippincott, Partner at Cordatus, stated, "Although Titan is a relatively new entrant in the DFW ready-mix market, Danny and Jeremy have already helped position it as the standard for delivering consistent, quality product on time and at a fair value. Titan's ability to attract best-in-class talent to its team is a direct testament to the strong culture that they have built. We are excited to support Titan as it continues to expand across the North Texas marketplace."

About Titan Ready Mix

Founded in 2019 by Danny Paterson and Jeremy Briggs in Cresson, TX, Titan is a leading ready-mix concrete supplier in the DFW area with 3 locations. Titan primarily serves contractors engaged in commercial, residential and public works construction projects.

About Cordatus Capital

Founded in 2012, Cordatus Capital is a private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas. Cordatus is a flexible capital provider focused on – but not limited to – control equity investments in lower-middle market companies. Cordatus typically invests alongside great management teams in cash flowing businesses with $25-$150 million of revenue across various industries. Cordatus is currently specifically targeting add-on opportunities in food co-packing, construction materials and packaged gas distribution. For further information visit .

