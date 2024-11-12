SAIF Zone, EMX sign agreement for 6500 sq. ft. logistics warehouse to boost logistics sector and expand express delivery services

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, November 12, 2024: The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has signed a lease agreement with EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, for the lease of their new 6500 square-foot logistics warehouse.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, and Tariq Alwahedi, General Manager of EMX, during a ceremony attended by officials and executives from both sides.

Advanced logistics systems

The agreement aims to enhance EMX's operational infrastructure, further strengthening its express delivery and parcel services across the UAE. Within the new warehouse, EMX will integrate advanced logistics systems, digital solutions, and modern technologies to streamline and automate key operations to increase efficiency and accuracy throughout its network. These enhancements will enable EMX to further elevate service quality and reduce delivery times for its customers.









Seamless delivery services

The new logistics warehouse will strengthen EMX’s seamless and reliable delivery solutions across the UAE. By leveraging SAIF Zone's strategic location and modern infrastructure, combined with EMX’s technical expertise, the facility will further support EMX’s domestic delivery network.



Leading position

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei emphasised that the free zone’s partnership with EMX represents a significant step towards unifying efforts to advance the logistics sector, which holds growing importance in the UAE due to its pivotal role in supporting economic diversification and competitiveness.

He noted that EMX's decision to establish operations in SAIF Zone reaffirms its leading position and ability to attract major players in the logistics sector, adding that SAIF Zone offers comprehensive support to help businesses thrive, particularly with its integrated system tailored for various logistics services, advanced infrastructure, digital services, and innovative communication systems.

Al Mazrouei also commended EMX capabilities and innovative, tailored delivery solutions that effectively meet customer needs.

Tariq Alwahedi said: “Partnering with SAIF Zone and securing this facility represents a strategic expansion of our logistics network, enhancing our ability to deliver the high standards our customers expect. With one of the largest delivery networks in the country, EMX is committed to providing tailored solutions that offer convenience, choice, reliability, and speed. This new facility strengthens our capacity to efficiently manage last-mile and logistics services across the Emirates, meeting the evolving needs of our customers with precision and care.”

Alwahedi further stated: “SAIF Zone’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure enable us to fulfil our commitments to customers more effectively with reliable and timely services. This investment aligns with our shared vision to reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global logistics hub.”

SAIF Zone stands out as a prime investment destination in the Emirate of Sharjah, offering extensive opportunities, competitive services, and advanced infrastructure designed to support companies across commercial, industrial, and service sectors. Additionally, the free zone provides customs facilities, rapid license issuance, shipping services, and immediate customs clearance, among other advantages that bolster the comprehensive business environment, facilitating investors across diverse sectors.







