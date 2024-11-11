Muizzu Lays Stress On Long-Term Human And Infrastructure Investments

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Male, November 11: In his address on Republic Day, Maldevian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu stressed on the need for long-term human and infrastructure investments. Articulating his roadmap for the Maldives, he said that the key pillars would be“equality, go good governance, and long-term national development.””



“In our nation, prosperity must be shared by all,” he declared.

Dr reiterated the government's commitment to fair national income distribution, ensuring that the fruits of the nation's progress benefit every Maldivian, particularly those who have been historically marginalized.

His remarks focused on creating an equitable economy where opportunities are accessible to all, empowering individuals to thrive regardless of their background or economic status.

Father's Book

Dr. Muizzu referenced guidance from his father's writings, which he described as a foundational influence in shaping his political approach.

“My father's teachings remind us that the true strength of a government lies in its commitment to the people,” he stated.

Emphasizing this philosophy, the President reinforced the vision of a government that listens to and acts in the best interest of its citizens.

“This is your government, a government of the people, for the people,” he affirmed, drawing a direct connection between his father's ideals and his own vision for a people-centered administration.

Strengthening Governance

The President stressed the importance of enhancing the governance structures of the government to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency. He committed to implementing reforms aimed at refining the operations of governmental institutions, promoting greater public trust, and ensuring that the services and policies delivered meet the needs of the nation's citizens.

“We will strengthen our institutions, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that governance serves the common good,” he said.

Dr. Muizzu devoted a significant portion of his speech to elaborating on the two main pillars of his administration's policies: long-term investment in human development and infrastructure.

He underscored the government's focus on investing in education, healthcare, and skills development, with the goal of cultivating a skilled, healthy, and innovative workforce for the future.“The true measure of a nation's success lies in the potential of its people,” Dr. Muizzu emphasized, announcing new initiatives to ensure that every Maldivian has access to quality education and healthcare, regardless of their location or socioeconomic background.

Infrastructure Development



Equally importantly, the President detailed his administration's plans to upgrade the nation's infrastructure, particularly in transport, energy, and digital connectivity. He recognized that the development of robust infrastructure is essential to sustaining economic growth and improving the quality of life for all citizens.

“We are committed to building a modern infrastructure network that connects our islands and enhances opportunities for all,” Dr. Muizzu said, highlighting major projects in energy, transportation, and technological advancements that will ensure the Maldives is future-ready.

