Market Outlook: Inflation, FII, Economic Data Key Triggers For Next Week

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The outlook for next week will be guided by key macroeconomic data and the last round of Q2 earnings.

India is set to release Consumer Price (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data on November 12, with Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data expected on November 14. Globally, the US inflation report on November 13 will be critical, as it may influence the Reserve's upcoming policy stance.

Last week, the closed in the deep red. Nifty fell 0.64 per cent or 156 points to 24,248 and Sensex fell 0.30 per cent or 237 points to 79,486.

The decline in the Indian stock market is believed to be due to weak second-quarter results, a strengthening of the dollar, and continuous selling in the market by FIIs.

FIIs continued their net selling, offloading Rs 19,637 crore in the cash segment, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) maintained their support, purchasing Rs 14,391 crore.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said, "For the Nifty, the index struggled to cross its 20-day moving average (20-DMA) around the 24,500 level. Sustaining above the 20-DMA is essential for a meaningful short-covering rally, with resistance levels at 24,700 and 25,000. On the downside, immediate support lies at 24,075, with additional support at 23,800 and the 200-DMA around 23,500."

Palka Arora Chopra, Director of Master Capital Services said, "Bank Nifty ended the week flat, facing strong resistance in the 52,500-52,600 range. The index is trading within a 2,000-point range, with buying seen around 50,500 and selling at 52,500. It's now expected to move toward the lower end of this range. Immediate resistance is at 51,800, which could push the index back up to 52,500. On the downside, if Bank Nifty breaks below 51,300, it may fall further to 50,800."

"If Bank Nifty gave closing below the 21-day EMA, a "sell on rise" approach is advised for the coming week to stay aligned with the current trend," she added.