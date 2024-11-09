About 20,000 Visitors Expected At Inaugural Qatar Boat Show: Old Doha Port CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: CEO of Old Doha and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for Qatar Boat Show 2024, Mohammed Abdullah Al Mulla projected that visitor numbers for the inaugural edition of the event, which concludes today, Saturday, will reach approximately 20,000. He highlighted the show as a significant for forging a wide array of agreements and deals within the marine services and sector.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Mulla noted that the has attracted 75 companies from 11 countries, displaying 100 marine vessels. He emphasized that around 60 percent of the exhibition space was dedicated to Qatari companies, reflecting the thriving status of this sector in Qatar. The strong participation from companies, experts, and attendees has reinforced the success of the shows debut edition.

Al Mulla underscored the importance of the agreements concluded during the show, with more anticipated in the final days. He expressed optimism that the exhibition would help localize and strengthen Qatars marine industry, noting that a robust presence of Qatari companies and concluded deals would positively impact local production. "Our aim is to make this an annual event, creating a consistent platform for supporting local companies in the sector," he added.

The Qatar Boat Show seeks to stimulate economic growth, bolster tourism in Qatar and at Doha Port specifically, and position Qatar as a global maritime tourism destination by showcasing top-tier marine and recreational innovations. Al Mulla remarked that the shows strategic aim is to attract international companies to facilitate knowledge exchange and expand Qatars expertise in the marine field.

He also explained that the event diversifies options for the Qatari market by introducing innovative products and services, further enhancing Doha Ports infrastructure to encourage innovation and elevate both the port and Qatars status in global maritime tourism.

In closing remarks to QNA, Al Mulla expressed the organizing committee's aspiration to establish Qatar Boat Show 2024 as a premier event in the regional and Middle Eastern yacht show calendar, aligning with Doha Ports strategy and Qatars commitment to sustainable development.

Qatar Boat Show 2024 is poised to advance Qatars tourism sector and promote marine tourism by aligning efforts with strategic plans that reinforce the ports position as a landmark tourist attraction in central Doha.

The exhibition provides participants the opportunity to view an array of yachts and boats, including the latest models and cutting-edge designs. Attendees can also explore the newest trends in the boat and yacht markets and stay updated on technological advancements and sustainable designs through a series of seminars and workshops led by experts from the maritime industry.