'Division Among Hindus Over Caste Could Lead To Waqf Takeover Of Assets'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) Bharatiaya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Karnataka, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said on Friday that if Hindus continue to be divided by caste, their properties could be taken over by the Waqf board.

Addressing a gathering in Shiggaon constituency while campaigning for BJP candidate Bharat Bommai in NM Tadas village, Yatnal urged Hindus to set aside caste and religious differences and vote unitedly for BJP candidate Bharat Bommai if they want India and Hinduism to remain secure.

"Due to a shortfall of only 50-60 seats in the last Lok Sabha election, it has become difficult for the BJP to amend certain laws. We treat them as brothers, but in their religion, there is no such concept of fraternity with people of other religions," Yatnal stated, without mentioning any religion.

In 2019, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje had questioned in Parliament about the extent of Waqf property in our country, and the response was that it covered 5 lakh acres. This has now increased to around 9 lakh acres. Following pressure from MPs, including Basavaraj Bommai, a Joint Parliamentary Committee has been formed to amend the Waqf Act, MLA Yatnal stated.

He further asserted that Congress is attempting to create another Pakistan in India. Pakistan has 8 lakh acres of Waqf property, whereas India has 9.50 lakh acres.

Yatnal also warned, "If Hindus keep dividing themselves by caste, all of your property will become Waqf property."

Unless Hindus stand together, their assets might be absorbed by Waqf, he maintained.

Yatnal cautioned voters, saying that casting a vote for Congress for temporary benefits would eventually mean either working under Muslims or even being forced to convert.

He claimed that Siddaramaiah had asked Minister Zameer Ahmad to survey all Waqf property.

"If the nation is to survive, if Hinduism is to survive, we must all stay united," he said.

Slamming the Congress, he said the party has done nothing for SC/ST communities and has also insulted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by not providing a place for him in New Delhi after his death, though he had opposed the division of India.

"If the people had given 300 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections to BJP, it would have been easier to amend the Waqf Act, just as Article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir," Yatnal stated.

Under Article 370, there was no reservation provision in Jammu and Kashmir, but since its abrogation, five Dalits have entered the Legislative Assembly, and now Dalits have reservation access from the Gram Panchayat level onwards, MLA Yatnal stated.

Yatnal alleged that Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmad is making properties (moved) in his name on the pretext of getting property for the Waqf.

He stated that CM Siddaramaiah has said he would be reborn as a Muslim, and as such, he is already transferring all assets to Waqf property.

Yatnal also pointed out that the Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan in the Shiggaon constituency has 17 cases against him, and Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar stated that they fielded a "wrestler" there, questioning if people should wrestle with him.

"Even good Muslims don't get a chance in Congress," Yatnal stated.

Yatnal urged all Hindus to go to the polling booth at 6 a.m. on election day and cast their votes.

"Your only job is to vote; Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi will ensure what to do next. Since he came to power, there is peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Ram Mandir has been built, and India has become the world's fifth-largest economic power," he said.

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai was also present on the occasion.