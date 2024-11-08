Skydiving Festival Begins In Madhya Pradesh On Nov 9 - Here's How To Book Your Spot For The Thrilling Freefall

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Skydive in Madhya Pradesh: Adventure enthusiasts can gear up for a thrilling winter as the Skydiving Festival in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district is set to begin on November 9. The event, organised by Skyhigh India, will run for three months until February 9 next year.

Participants can catch exhilarating aerial views of the city of Mahakal from 10,000 feet. Interested applicants can their slots through the official website, skyhighindia. The skydiving activity will take place at Datana Airstrip from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days.

Skyhigh India is certified by the Government of India's Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the United States Parachute Association (USPA). The event is being conducted in partnership with Madhya Pradesh Tourism.

According to the Minister for the Department of Culture, Tourism, and Religious Trusts and Endowment Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, the skydiving experience would be conducted with the utmost safety standards, Financial Express reported. The tourism minister assured that the event would be led by highly trained and experienced skydivers and it would involve a certified organisation and professional instructors.

This year, a New CESSNA 182P aircraft will be deployed, which has the capacity to carry six individuals at one time. Financial Express reported quoting Principal Secretary of the Department of Tourism and Culture Shiv Shekhar Shukla that this year's edition is set to be even bigger following the success of the previous three editions.

This initiative aims to boost tourism in Madhya Pradesh and attract domestic and international visitors.



Age: Participants must be 16 years or above

Weight: Participants must weigh below 90 Kg It is important to note that a medical fitness certificate is mandatory to enjoy the thrill of freefall .

The price for Tandem Skydiving per person is ₹30,000.

What is Tandem Skydiving?

According to the website, the Tandem jump is the easiest and safest way to experience skydiving for the first time. In this type of jump, one is strapped to an instructor and shares a parachute with him. The instructor controls the ultimate freefall which takes place after one hour of ground training.