War Update: 147 Battles Along Front Lines Over Past Day, Russians Focusing Main Efforts In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, there were 147 combat engagements on the frontline, 50 of which occurred in the Kurakhove sector.

This information was reported on TV broadcast by the spokesperson of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Andrii Kovalov, as cited by Ukrinform.

"Overall, there were 147 combat clashes yesterday. The Russian terrorists launched 74 across Ukraine, dropping 128 guided bombs. Additionally, they carried out over 4,300 shellings, including 100 rocket artillery (MLRS) attacks. Russian forces also deployed nearly 1,500 kamikaze drones for strikes," he said.

In the Kharkiv sector , three enemy attacks were reported over the past day near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian forces carried out 12 attacks towards Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, Kindrashivka, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 17 times, supported by assault and bomber aviation, near Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Katerynivka, Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the vicinity of Pereiizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian forces attacked seven times around the areas of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk secto r, the enemy, with air support, conducted seven attacks near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Defense Forces of Ukraine halted 24 enemy attacks in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Sukhyi Yar, and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove secto r, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 50 attacks. The enemy concentrated their efforts in the areas of Illinka, Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Dalnie, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy conducted five attacks near Trudove, Rozlyv, and Sukhi Yaly.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three attacks.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their operation in Russia's Kursk region . In the past 24 hours, the Russian forces conducted 28 airstrikes, dropping 41 guided bombs on their own territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 8, 2024, amount to approximately 705,880 personnel, with 1,580 over the last 24 hours alone.