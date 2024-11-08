Odesa Attacked By Drones: Private Houses, Educational Institution Damaged, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of an attack by Russian strike drones on Odesa and its suburbs, two people were injured, private homes were damaged, an educational institution was affected, and pipelines were ruptured.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as cited by Ukrinform.

"Russian terrorists carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa district. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, and there are casualties," he wrote.

According to Kiper, the drone strike in Odesa and its suburbs damaged private residential buildings, with some of them catching fire. In one of Odesa's educational institutions, windows were shattered, and the facade was damaged.

Additionally, due to shrapnel damage, there was a rupture and fire in two gas pipelines in the city. Several buildings had their windows blown out.

At present, there are reports of two injured individuals: one in Odesa and another in the suburbs.

"All relevant emergency services are working to eliminate the aftermath. Assistance is being provided to the victims," added the regional chief.

As previously reported, on the evening of November 7, Odesa was attacked by Russian drones, with explosions heard throughout the city.