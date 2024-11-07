'He Will Be Gone In...': Elon Musk Predicts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Future Post-US Presidential Elections 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tech billionaire Elon Musk played a key role in the resounding victory of Donald in the recently-concluded US Presidential Elections. Now, the Tesla CEO has predicted the downfall of Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau.



Referring to the beginning of Justin Trudeau's downfall, Elon Musk said on X,“he will be gone in the upcoming election.” He made this comment after one of the social users sought his help to“help Canada getting rid of Trudeau”

"He will be gone in the upcoming election," posted Musk on X while reacting to a post that said Germany's "socialist government" had collapsed.

This election will be a significant test for Trudeau, who has been leading the Liberal Party since 2013. Musk's comment likely stems from Trudeau's current minority government status, which makes him more vulnerable to losing power.

(More to come)