Al-Ghazali Road To Be Closed To Traffic 4 Hours A Day As Of Fri.


11/7/2024 7:09:50 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry's General Dept. of Traffic said that Al-Ghazali Road will be closed to traffic daily between 1:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m., from tomorrow, Friday, until Monday, November 11. (end)
