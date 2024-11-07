Al-Ghazali Road To Be Closed To Traffic 4 Hours A Day As Of Fri.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry's General Dept. of Traffic said that Al-Ghazali Road will be closed to traffic daily between 1:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m., from tomorrow, Friday, until Monday, November 11. (end) ajr

