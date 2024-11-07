Jordan Participates In Global Urban Forum, Discusses Financing For Sustainable City Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 7 (Petra) -- Director General of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, Osama Azzam, represented Jordan at the 12th World Urban Forum held in Cairo, where participants explored financing mechanisms for sustainable urban growth.Azzam highlighted the forum's first session, "Financing Future Cities: Integrating Investments to Promote Sustainable Development Goals," which focused on mobilizing diverse funding sources to expedite priority urban projects that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The subsequent session, titled "Financing the Future of Our Cities: A Collaborative Approach for Comprehensive and Sustainable Results," examined strategies for integrating varied financial resources to address local challenges and support sustainable urban development.In a third session, participants engaged in a dialogue on e-governance and service automation, exploring the potential for enhancing and accelerating public service quality through digital solutions.