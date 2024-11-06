Russia Suffering“Colossal Losses” In Kursk Region, Failing To Break Ukraine's Lines - Unit Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian are suffering colossal losses in Kursk region while the deployment of North Korean troops has not had any psychological effect on the Ukrainian military.

Stanislav Krasnov, platoon commander with the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade, stated this on national television, Ukrinform reports.

According to the commander, the situation in Kursk region remains tense as Russian troops do not stop assaults and strikes while Ukraine's troops successfully repel enemy attacks.

"The Russians are not able to break through our defense line. They are suffering huge losses, a large amount of infantry and equipment they are using is being wasted. Our defense line holds," Krasnov said.

According to the platoon commander, Russia's combat losses in this axis are "simply colossal." "They outnumber us by ten times in terms of casualties... On their defense line, dozens of bodies are left lying in the field every day. That's why they engage infantry wherever they can," Krasnov said.

At the same time, according to the officer, the involvement of North Korean troops by Russia had no psychological effect on the Ukrainian military.

"It is perceived more as a joke. No one takes seriously the infantry from North Korea as some kind of combat unit. Everyone perfectly understands that it will just be more like 'cannon fodder' ... which is unlikely to be able to have any impact. Well, we will have to waste a little more ammunition to destroy them," Krasnov said.

The commander added that the military is provided with "almost everything required", in particular thanks to the efforts by volunteers.

"The biggest demand is for various drones. They are mainly reconnaissance drones, attack drones, FPV drones, of which we need a very large number to effectively eliminate the enemy. There simply cannot be many of them," Krasnov noted.

In this regard, he noted that the enemy has outnumbers Ukraine in drone stocks but Ukraine's troops are more skilled in operating them.

"We value every drone and try to inflict as many losses as possible using it, while the Russians utilize them more as artillery, one by one they mindlessly launching it at the same spot, and that's it," the commander said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said the Russian army had suffered more than 20,800 casualties in Kursk region, including 7,905 KIAs and over 700 captured.

