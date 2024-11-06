Four Dead, Three Injured In Chain Collision In Turkey

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, Nov 6 (IANS) At least four people were killed and three others on Wednesday in a chain traffic accident involving two cars and a tractor in Osmaniye province in Turkey, state-run broadcaster reported.

Three died at the scene, while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, with one later succumbing to injuries despite medical efforts, Xinhua news agency reported quoting TRT broadcaster.

Footage from TRT showed the reduced to twisted metal in the aftermath of the severe crash.

An investigation into the accident has been launched, the report added.