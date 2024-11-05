Constitutional Amendments Approved By 90.6% Of Popular Vote

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Interior and Chairman of the General Committee Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani announced that the draft constitutional amendments to the permanent of Qatar received a popular approval rate of 90.6% of the total valid votes.

HE Sheikh Khalifa said that the results of the referendum resulted in the participation of 84% of eligible citizens, as the percentage of votes in favour of the constitutional amendments reached 89%, while the percentage of votes that did not approve reached 9.2%, while the percentage of invalid votes was 1.8% .

