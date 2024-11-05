Pakistan Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Indigenously Developed Ballistic Missile

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Pakistan Navy conducted a successful flight test of an indigenously developed ship launched ballistic missile. The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) quoted the Pakistan Navy as saying in a statement that the missile with 350 KM range is capable of engaging land and sea targets with high precision. The missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation system and maneuverability features, the statement added.

