Diana Tells Why She Would’Ve Joined A Digital Marketing Agency If She Wasn’T An Actress

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Diana Penty shared that she would have joined a digital marketing agency if she had to change jobs.

On Tuesday, Diana treated her fans to a question and answer session with her fans, where a user asked the what she would do if she had to change jobs.

Replying to the question, she said:“I don't know life any other way. Maybe I would join a digital marketing agency and be somebody else's social team and harass the hell out of them the way you guys harass me.”

Another fan asked the meaning of her surname. The actress said:“Million Dollar question. I am not telling.”

Diana was also asked about her cousin, who has given her a nickname.

The actress said:“My cousins used to call me funny names but Diana duck.”

In September, filmmaker Sabbir Khan talked about how he found his mysterious character Mary Matthews for“Adbhut” in Diana, whom he said is such an untapped, underrated actor.

She will next be seen in 'Azaad', which marks the debut of superstar Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan and the reigning queen of the 1990s Hindi cinema Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

'Azaad' promises to be another captivating cinematic saga. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is set for a grand release on the big screen in January 2025.

Heaping praise on the actress, Sabbir said:“Interacting with Diana was always a pleasure she's someone who conducts herself with so much poise, professionalism and warmth in equal measure. We also realised its a small world and we have a Devlali connection.”

“Diana was a sponge through the entire process, absorbing the written word and our conversations to output Mary Matthews fantastically. She's such an untapped, underrated actor and I as a filmmaker want to see so much more of her,” he wrote.

“Adbhut” is an upcoming supernatural horror film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film was released directly on OTT on 15 September.