Six Civilians Injured In Grenade Explosion At Sunday Market In Srinagar

An official said that suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces vehicle at TRC crossing which missed the target and exploded on road causing injuries to six civilians.

Hospital authorities of SMHS confirmed five injured were brought there and all are stable.

The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover.

Police and paramilitary forces launched a search operation to track the attackers, the officials said.

The Sunday market or weekly flea market witnesses huge rush as people in large numbers visit the market for winter shopping.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now