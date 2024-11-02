Deployment Of North Korean Troops Shows Putin's Desperation Canada's MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir decided to involve North Korean in the war against Ukraine because of desperation and devastating military losses.

This was stated by Canadian Foreign Melanie Joly at a press in Ottawa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Putin has not achieved any of his strategic objectives in Ukraine – Austin

“This deployment marks the first foreign military intervention since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It shows Putin's desperation and his willingness to escalate this conflict at any cost, as well as his need to compensate for his military losses,” Joly said.

She condemned the DPRK's deepening involvement in the war, including the supply of ammunition and ballistic missiles.

“We call on North Korea and on Russia to withdraw North Korean troops from Russia and Ukraine,” she said.

Joly also reiterated her support for allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes on Russian territory, as well as for Ukraine's accession to NATO after the war.

As reported, Canada and South Korea issued a joint statement condemning the military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia and calling on Moscow to immediately and completely withdraw its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine.