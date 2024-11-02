Deployment Of North Korean Troops Shows Putin's Desperation Canada's MFA
11/2/2024 7:12:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to involve North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine because of desperation and devastating military losses.
This was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at a press conference in Ottawa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“This deployment marks the first foreign military intervention since Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It shows Putin's desperation and his willingness to escalate this conflict at any cost, as well as his need to compensate for his military losses,” Joly said.
She condemned the DPRK's deepening involvement in the war, including the supply of ammunition and ballistic missiles.
“We call on North Korea and on Russia to withdraw North Korean troops from Russia and Ukraine,” she said.
Joly also reiterated her support for allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes on Russian territory, as well as for Ukraine's accession to NATO after the war.
As reported, Canada and South Korea issued a joint statement condemning the military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia and calling on Moscow to immediately and completely withdraw its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine.
