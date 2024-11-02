UP News: Man Kills Toddler, Self In Bulandshahr Uploads Video On Social Media Before Dying

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr allegedly killed himself after poisoning his 18-month old son over marital discord, Times of India quoted the as saying, who added that both the father-son duo were found unconscious in a car.

Apart from killing himself and his toddler, the man also recorded a purportedly from his vehicle and even uploaded it on social media. In the video, the man accused his wife of 'forcing him to take the extreme step'.

| Telangana bans Mayonnaise made from raw egg day after Hyderabad momo tragedy

"Some villagers a car parked at an isolated place with a man and two children inside and alerted the local police. The cops found the man unconscious with three-year-old child, seated on his lap and an 18-month-old boy was next to the driver's seat, also in an unconscious state. It seems, after recording the video, the man must have given poison to his younger son and then consumed it himself. It is unclear whether he tried to kill his older son as well," TOI quoted Circle Officer (CO) Girja Shankar Tripathi as saying.

"His younger son was declared 'brought dead ' at hospital while the man died hours later. No complaint has been received so far. Investigation is on," the CO added.

| US teen 'falls in love' with chatbot 'Daenerys Targaryen', ends life

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when Puneet Kumar – cab driver from Bulandshahr's Jaatpura – went to meet his 'estranged' wife – Anshu Rani – at her maternal home in Anupshahr. He went there to request her to return. Police said that couple got married four year ago and had two sons -- Virat (3) and 18-month-old Yuvraj.

What Puneet said in video:

In the video, Puneet claimed his wife was living at her maternal house for almost seven months, and when he went to take her back, she turned 'violent' and 'broke the car window'. In the video, he could be heard saying,“She refuses to come back and doesn't want to keep the children with her.”

| Woman kills husband with poison after keeping Karwa Chauth fast in Kaushambi

His wife Anshu reached the hospital after hearing the news and said while weeping, "Misunderstandings usually do happen among married couples, but I never expected him to take this extreme step.