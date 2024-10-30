Breathable Films Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breathable Films Global Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The breathable films market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.21 billion in 2023 to $3.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare industry growth, preference for lightweight packaging, rising environmental concerns, innovation in personal care products, expansion of food & beverage industry, increased consumer awareness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Breathable Films Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The breathable films market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to shifting towards online retail channels, consumer demand for functional apparel, surge in biodegradable materials, focus on circular economy, innovations in sports and outdoor apparel, growth in geriatric population

Growth Driver Of The Breathable Films Market

The increase in agricultural sector is expected to propel the growth of breathable films market going forward. The agricultural sector encompasses the cultivation of crops and the raising of livestock for food, fiber, and other products, contributing significantly to global food supply chains films provide enhanced crop protection, moisture management, and season extension. These films create controlled microenvironments for crops, improving yields and quality while reducing the need for chemical pesticides. They also support sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices, aligning with the increasing demand for environmentally friendly solutions in agriculture.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Breathable Films Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Trioworld Industrier AB, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., Fatra AS, Nitto Denko Corporation, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Daika Kogyo Co. Ltd., Fujian Xingyuan Industry Co. Ltd., Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Innovia Films Ltd., American Polyfilm Inc., Arkema SA, RKW Group, Skymark Packaging International Ltd., Megaplast Pvt. Ltd., Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Berry Global Group Inc., Dow Inc., Halyard Health, Huhtamaki Oyj, Jabil Inc., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Teijin Limited, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Breathable Films Market?

Major companies operating in the breathable films market are developing advanced breathable fabrics for sports, such as waterproof breathable fabric, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Waterproof breathable fabric is a material that repels water while allowing vapor to pass through, keeping the wearer dry and comfortable in diverse weather conditions

How Is The Global Breathable Films Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Microporous, Micro Void, Non-Porous

2) By Material Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Other Material Types

3) By Application: Hygiene And Personal Care, Medical, Food Packaging, Construction, Fabric, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Breathable Films Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Breathable Films Market Definition

Breathable film refers to a film with many micro-holes or pores that filter out big items while allowing smaller ones to pass through. The films are permeable to gases and water vapors but impermeable to water in a liquid state.

Breathable Films Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global breathable films market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Breathable Films Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on breathable films market size, breathable films market drivers and trends and breathable films market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

