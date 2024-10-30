Gentherm Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strong Outperformance Over Light Vehicle Production

Secured Third Quarter Record $600 Million in Automotive New Business Awards

Updates 2024 Guidance NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced its results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. Third Quarter Highlights

Product revenues of $371.5 million increased 1.5% from $366.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 1.0% year over year

Automotive revenues increased 1.1% year over year; excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, automotive revenues increased 0.7% year over year

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.51 as compared with $0.48 for the prior-year period

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (see table herein) was $0.75. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior-year period was $0.64 Secured automotive new business awards totaling $600 million in the quarter

Phil Eyler, the Company's President and CEO, said,“The financial and operating results of the third quarter reflect the continued momentum of our strategy to bring innovation and unique solutions to our customers. Our Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenue outperformed actual light vehicle production in our key markets by nearly 800 basis points. We achieved quarterly automotive new business awards of $600 million, a third quarter record, keeping us on track for annual awards of over $2 billion for the second consecutive year. He added,“We continue to execute on securing awards and launching new programs, particularly for our new innovative solutions. We had our first market launch of ClimateSense® with a five-zone micro-climate solution on the Cadillac Escalade IQ. Additionally, we won an award for ComfortScaleTM, our patented, next generation integrated thermal, lumbar and massage system. We have seen an acceleration of new technology wins that we expect will fuel future growth. He concluded,“Year to date, our relentless focus on operational excellence and financial discipline has yielded not only continued growth over market, but also a nearly 100 basis point expansion in Adjusted EBITDA margin. Including share repurchases in the quarter, we returned more than $100 million dollars to shareholders through share repurchases in the last twelve months. I would like to thank the Gentherm team for their unwavering efforts to drive our business and generate shareholder returns.” 2024 Third Quarter Financial Review

Product revenues for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $5.3 million, or 1.5%, as compared with the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 1.0% year over year. Automotive revenues increased 1.1% year over year. Adjusting for foreign currency translation, phasing out the non-automotive and contract manufacturing electronics business as well as one-time benefits from recoveries in both periods, Automotive revenues increased 1.2% year over year. Revenues from Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions increased 3.3% in the third quarter compared to the prior-year period. According to S&P Global Mobility's mid-October report, actual light vehicle production decreased by 4.5% in the third quarter when compared with the same quarter of 2023 in the Company's key markets of North America, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea. Gentherm Medical revenue increased 11.3% year over year, primarily as a result of higher Blanketrol® sales in the U.S., and Astopad® in Europe. Adjusting for the impact of foreign currency translation, Medical revenues increased 10.4%. See the“Revenues by Product Category and Reconciliation of Foreign Currency Translation Impact” table included below for additional detail. Gross margin rate increased to 25.5% in the current-year period, as compared with 23.5% in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior-year period was driven by Fit-for-Growth 2.0 initiatives including supplier cost reductions, value engineering activities, as well as the impact of our previously announced exit of the non-automotive electronics business. These were partially offset by annual price reductions and start-up costs from our new plants opening in Monterrey, Mexico and Tangier, Morrocco. Net research and development expenses of $23.0 million in the quarter were relatively unchanged compared to the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses of $36.9 million in the quarter decreased $1.4 million, or 3.6%, versus the prior-year period. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by acquisition and integration expenses in the prior year. Restructuring expenses, net of $2.7 million in the current-year period increased $1.6 million, versus the prior-year period primarily as a result of discrete restructuring activities associated with the Company's Fit-for-Growth 2.0 initiatives and previously announced footprint optimization. As described more fully in the“Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin” table included below, the Company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $48.1 million in the quarter compared with $47.7 million in the prior-year period, an increase of $0.4 million or 0.9%. Income tax expense in the quarter was $3.4 million, as compared with $6.9 million in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was approximately 18% in the quarter. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.51 compared with $0.48 for the prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring expenses, net, non-cash purchase accounting impact, non-automotive electronics inventory benefit, unrealized currency loss, and other items specified on the table below, was $0.75. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the prior-year period was $0.64. The Company provides various non-GAAP financial measures in this release. See“Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional information, including definitions, usefulness for investors and limitations, as well as reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Guidance

The Company's full-year 2024 guidance as of October 30, 2024 is shown below:

As of July 31, 2024 As of October 30, 2024 (1) Product Revenues Low end of $1.5B – $1.6B $1.45B – $1.47B Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rate Above mid-point of 12.5% – 13.5% Near mid-point of 12.5% – 13.5% Full-year Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26% – 29% No change Capital Expenditures $65M – $75M No change (1) Based on the current forecast of customer orders, our expectations of near-term conditions, and light vehicle production in our relevant markets decreasing at low to mid-single digit rate for full year 2024 versus 2023, and a EUR to USD exchange rate of $1.08/Euro.

Conference Call

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats®, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. In making these statements we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:



macroeconomic, geopolitical and similar global factors in the cyclical Automotive industry;

increasing U.S. and global competition, including with non-traditional entrants;

our ability to effectively manage new product launches and research and development, and the market acceptance of such products and technologies;

the evolution and recent challenges of the automotive industry towards electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and mobility on demand services, and related consumer behaviors and preferences;

our ability to convert automotive new business awards into product revenues;

the recent supply-constrained environment, and inflationary and other cost pressures;

the production levels of our major customers and OEMs in our key markets and sudden fluctuations in such production levels;

our business in China, which is subject to unique operational, competitive, regulatory and economic risks;

our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and wage inflation;

a tightening labor market, labor shortages or work stoppages impacting us, our customers or our suppliers, such as recent labor strikes among certain OEMs and suppliers;

our achievement of product cost reductions to offset customer-imposed price reductions or other pricing pressures;

our product quality and safety and impact of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products;

our ability to execute efforts to optimize our global supply chain and manufacturing footprint, including opening new facilities and transferring production;

our ability to integrate our recent acquisitions and realize synergies, as well as to consummate additional strategic acquisitions, investments and exits, and achieve planned benefits;

any security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology networks and systems, as well as privacy, data security and data protection risks;

the impact of our global operations, including our global supply chain, operations within Ukraine, economic and trade policies, and foreign currency and exchange risk;

any loss or insolvency of our key customers and OEMs, or key suppliers;

our ability to project future sales volume based on third-party information, based on which we manage our business;

the protection of our intellectual property in certain jurisdictions;

our compliance with anti-corruption laws and regulations;

legal and regulatory proceedings and claims involving us or one of our major customers;

the extensive regulation of our patient temperature management business;

risks associated with our manufacturing processes;

the effects of climate change and catastrophic events, as well as regulatory and stakeholder-imposed requirements to address climate change and other sustainability issues;

our product quality and safety;

our borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility, as well ability to access the capital markets, to support our planned growth; and our indebtedness and compliance with our debt covenants.



The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including“Risk Factors,” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, with reasonable frequency, we have entered into business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions. Such forward-looking statements do not include the potential impact of any such transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company's future business and financial results.

Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided here or elsewhere information regarding: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”); Adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted earnings per share” or“Adjusted EPS”); free cash flow; Net Debt, revenue, segment revenue and product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses; Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenues; and adjusted operating expenses, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects including transaction expenses, debt retirement expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, impairment of goodwill, gain or loss on sale of business, restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and unrealized revaluation of derivatives. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by product revenues. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects including transaction expenses, debt retirement expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, impairment of goodwill, gain or loss on sale of business, restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and unrealized revaluation of derivatives. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities less Purchases of property and equipment. The Company defines Net Debt as the principal amount of all Consolidated Funded Indebtedness (as defined in the Credit Agreement) less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines revenue, segment revenue or product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses as such revenue, excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excluding the other items specified in the reconciliation tables herein. The Company defines Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenues as Automotive revenue excluding specified product revenues and the impact of non-automotive electronics and contract manufacturing electronics revenues. The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses excluding impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment, restructuring expenses, net, related non-cash stock based compensation, acquisition, integration and divestiture expenses.

The Company's reconciliations are included in this release or can be found in the supplemental materials furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Form 8-K dated October 30, 2024.

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Free Cash Flow and Net Debt as supplemental measures of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides such non-GAAP financial measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis by excluding matters not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating or liquidity results and therefore enhance the comparability of the Company's results and provide additional information for analyzing trends in the business. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur revenues, expenses, and cash and non-cash obligations that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There also can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material. Other companies in our industry may define and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss), revenue or other consolidated income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release and other public communications may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS. The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Product revenues $ 371,512 $ 366,195 $ 1,103,210 $ 1,102,143 Cost of sales 276,639 279,985 822,883 846,815 Gross margin 94,873 86,210 280,327 255,328 Operating expenses: Net research and development expenses 23,013 23,150 67,619 72,991 Selling, general and administrative expenses 36,861 38,220 116,992 113,680 Restructuring expenses, net 2,662 1,099 12,342 3,412 Impairment of goodwill - - - 19,509 Total operating expenses 62,536 62,469 196,953 209,592 Operating income 32,337 23,741 83,374 45,736 Interest expense, net (4,710 ) (3,368 ) (11,956 ) (9,444 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (8,480 ) 2,107 (6,213 ) 384 Other income 263 272 952 1,058 Earnings before income tax 19,410 22,752 66,157 37,734 Income tax expense 3,445 6,908 16,531 15,478 Net income $ 15,965 $ 15,844 $ 49,626 $ 22,256 Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 1.58 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 1.57 $ 0.67 Weighted average number of shares – basic 31,187 32,944 31,421 33,049 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 31,365 33,196 31,605 33,311





GENTHERM INCORPORATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Climate Control Seat $ 115,498 $ 124,905 (7.5 )% $ 352,789 $ 360,868 (2.2 )% Seat Heaters 72,982 77,238 (5.5 )% 227,114 231,132 (1.7 )% Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions 48,970 33,260 47.2 % 133,090 109,602 21.4 % Steering Wheel Heaters 44,711 39,861 12.2 % 126,939 115,166 10.2 % Valve Systems 26,082 27,830 (6.3 )% 81,974 82,516 (0.7 )% Automotive Cables 16,834 19,668 (14.4 )% 57,185 60,131 (4.9 )% Battery Performance Solutions 16,869 17,242 (2.2 )% 46,540 57,138 (18.5 )% Electronics 10,862 10,163 6.9 % 26,218 30,456 (13.9 )% Other Automotive 5,996 4,615 29.9 % 15,595 21,998 (29.1 )% Subtotal Automotive segment 358,804 354,782 1.1 % 1,067,444 1,069,007 (0.1 )% Medical segment 12,708 11,413 11.3 % 35,766 33,136 7.9 % Total Company $ 371,512 $ 366,195 1.5 % $ 1,103,210 $ 1,102,143 0.1 % Foreign currency translation impact (a) 1,599 - (5,134 ) - Total Company, excluding foreign

currency translation impact $ 369,913 $ 366,195 1.0 % $ 1,108,344 $ 1,102,143 0.6 % (a) Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $1,487 and $112 respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $(5,129) and $(5) respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 15,965 $ 15,844 $ 49,626 $ 22,256 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 12,351 12,516 38,742 38,354 Income tax expense (a) 3,445 6,908 16,531 15,478 Interest expense, net (b) 4,710 3,368 11,956 9,444 Adjustments: Non-cash stock based compensation (c) 2,927 3,421 10,334 8,592 Restructuring expenses, net 2,662 1,099 12,342 3,412 Non-automotive electronics inventory (benefit) charge (2,679 ) 3,426 (4,451 ) 5,489 Unrealized currency loss (gain) 8,604 (898 ) 6,251 4,227 Acquisition and integration expenses - 1,618 - 4,730 Impairment of goodwill - - - 19,509 Other 118 372 187 71 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,103 $ 47,674 $ 141,518 $ 131,562 Product revenues $ 371,512 $ 366,195 $ 1,103,210 $ 1,102,143 Net income margin 4.3 % 4.3 % 4.5 % 2.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.9 % 13.0 % 12.8 % 11.9 % (a) Includes $2,423 of deferred income tax benefit associated with the goodwill impairment of the Medical reporting unit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (b) Includes $1,157 and $1,161 of interest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, related to mark-to-market adjustment of our floating-to-fixed interest rate swap agreement with a notional amount of $100,000. (c) Includes operating expenses of $2,708 and $3,384 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Includes operating expenses of $9,717 and $8,218 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.





GENTHERM INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 15,965 $ 15,844 $ 49,626 $ 22,256 Non-cash purchase accounting impact 1,608 1,613 4,797 5,793 Restructuring expenses, net 2,662 1,099 12,342 3,412 Unrealized currency loss (gain) 8,604 (898 ) 6,251 4,227 Non-automotive electronics inventory (benefit) charge (2,679 ) 3,426 (4,451 ) 5,489 Acquisition and integration expenses - 1,618 - 4,730 Impairment of goodwill - - - 19,509 Other 118 372 187 71 Tax effect of above (2,695 ) (1,693 ) (4,546 ) (8,635 ) Adjusted net income $ 23,583 $ 21,381 $ 64,206 $ 56,852 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 31,187 32,944 31,421 33,049 Diluted 31,365 33,196 31,605 33,311 Earnings per share, as reported: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 1.58 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 1.57 $ 0.67 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.65 $ 2.04 $ 1.72 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.64 $ 2.03 $ 1.71





GENTHERM INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,581 $ 149,673 Accounts receivable, net 270,913 253,579 Inventory: Raw materials 141,547 126,013 Work in process 20,116 15,704 Finished goods 72,083 64,175 Inventory, net 233,746 205,892 Other current assets 81,711 78,420 Total current assets 736,951 687,564 Property and equipment, net 253,531 245,234 Goodwill 104,839 104,073 Other intangible assets, net 61,067 66,482 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,366 27,358 Deferred income tax assets 81,923 81,930 Other non-current assets 30,502 21,730 Total assets $ 1,298,179 $ 1,234,371 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 254,555 $ 215,827 Current lease liabilities 7,038 7,700 Current maturities of long-term debt 210 621 Other current liabilities 103,647 100,805 Total current liabilities 365,450 324,953 Long-term debt, less current maturities 222,104 222,217 Non-current lease liabilities 21,929 16,175 Pension benefit obligation 2,805 3,209 Other non-current liabilities 25,182 23,095 Total liabilities $ 637,470 $ 589,649 Shareholders' equity: Common Stock: No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 30,976,821 and 31,542,001 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 10,698 50,503 Paid-in capital 4,552 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,021 ) (30,160 ) Accumulated earnings 680,480 624,379 Total shareholders' equity 660,709 644,722 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,298,179 $ 1,234,371





GENTHERM INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net income $ 49,626 $ 22,256 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40,085 38,531 Deferred income taxes 1,568 (3,017 ) Stock based compensation 10,291 8,451 (Gain) loss on disposition of property and equipment (1,702 ) 873 Provisions for inventory 502 6,597 Impairment of goodwill - 19,509 Other (1,057 ) 81 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (16,179 ) (19,813 ) Inventory (27,826 ) 3,733 Other assets (35,959 ) (19,218 ) Accounts payable 38,501 32,158 Other liabilities 15,239 (10,099 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 73,089 80,042 Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (50,354 ) (26,526 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 7,537 72 Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 10,266 10,139 Cost of technology investments (590 ) (630 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,141 ) (16,945 ) Financing Activities: Borrowings on debt 53,000 - Repayments of debt (53,520 ) (27,166 ) Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options 4,650 263 Taxes withheld and paid on employees' stock based compensation (3,157 ) (2,754 ) Cash paid for the repurchase of Common Stock (41,578 ) (31,094 ) Net cash used in financing activities (40,605 ) (60,751 ) Foreign currency effect 1,565 (1,883 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 908 463 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 149,673 153,891 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 150,581 $ 154,354 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 19,470 $ 18,893 Cash paid for interest 10,022 9,737





GENTHERM INCORPORATED OTHER NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Automotive revenues $ 358,804 $ 354,782 Non-automotive electronics revenues and contract manufacturing electronics 5,985 7,321 One-time benefits from recoveries and retrofits - 140 Adjusted Automotive revenues 352,819 347,321 Foreign currency translation impact 1,467 - Adjusted Automotive revenues, excluding foreign currency translation impact $ 351,352 $ 347,321 Year over Year % change 1.2 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Automotive revenues $ 358,804 $ 354,782 Less: Valve Systems 26,082 27,830 Less: Automotive Cables 16,834 19,668 Less: Battery Performance Solutions 16,869 17,242 Less: Non-automotive and contract manufacturing electronics 5,985 7,321 Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenues 293,034 282,721 Less: One-time benefits from recoveries and retrofits - 140 Adjusted Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenues 293,034 282,581 Foreign currency translation impact 1,024 - Adjusted Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenues, excluding foreign currency translation impact $ 292,010 $ 282,581 Year over Year % change 3.3 %