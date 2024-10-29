Kuwait Amir's Rep.: FII Contributes To Ensuring Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Nora Al-Fassam said on Tuesday Future Investment Initiative (FII) contributes to securing sustainable future to mankind.

Speaking in a joint statement to Kuwait TV and KUNA, Al-Fassam expressed pride for representing His Highness the Amir in this initiative held in Saudi Arabia.

"Our participation in the initiative comes in support to our brothers in Saudi Arabia, and their great role played in achieving sustainable development," she said.

The FII aims to address challenges facing the world, like climate change, food security and energy future, through some panel discussions held among senior governmental officials and leaders of private sectors partaking in the FII from all over the world, His Highness the Amir's representative noted

Kuwait's participation seeks to discuss solutions to all issues and set strategic plans that contribute to boosting sustainable development in Kuwait, she pointed out.

"We are now, in Kuwait, in a phase of bolstering growth and economy, and providing major projects, which contribute to cementing integration among GCC member states, she said.

His Highness the Amir's representative held some meetings with international investors and officials on the sidelines of the FII, she.

The meetings focused on Kuwait's 2035 vision and strategy as well as projects to be accomplished such as Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, renewable energy and others, she added. (end)

